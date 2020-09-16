Ground Restaurant Adds Delivery Service & Announces Food Truck

Ground Restaurant, at 330 Mayfield Drive in Cool Springs, is expanding to offer burgers right to your door.

As many people shifted to working from home, the office parks surrounding Ground in Cool Springs became empty, causing Ground to lose many of its regular diners.

Owner Matthew Gonzales saw this as an opportunity to make some changes. Ground launched a partnership with DoorDash for delivery and is only a few weeks away from introducing a Ground food truck that will be available for Williamson County residents to request as a neighborhood pop-up on any given night or for an offsite event with advanced notice. In addition, Gonzales made interior updates he had been wanting to do and now the restaurant is looking better than ever for dine-in service.

About Ground

After working in restaurants, from “mom and pops” to corporate chains, for nearly half of his life, Gonzales started Ground in 2015. Taking into account the corporate environment of Cool Springs he wanted to create a fast, quality, lunch spot where there was something for everyone in a group. Keeping it simple he developed a menu that offers a wide variety of customization and listened to customers’ requests for meeting dietary needs and preferred flavors. Ground’s name is inspired by both its fresh ingredients that come from the earth and ground beef, without which they wouldn’t be able to make their burgers.

For the latest news, follow Ground on Facebook and visit groundrestaurant.com to place an order online.