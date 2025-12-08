Ground Delay Issued at BNA Due to Staffing Issues

Travelers may face delays Monday as the Federal Aviation Administration has issued a ground delay at Nashville International Airport. The delay is in effect from 4:00 p.m. to 8:59 p.m. CST.

Departures to Nashville are averaging delays of about 31 minutes due to staffing issues, the FAA reports.

All affected departures are being issued Expected Departure Clearance Times to help manage air traffic flow. Passengers are encouraged to check directly with their airlines for the latest flight status before heading to the airport.

