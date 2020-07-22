



Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Groove Life Corporation officials announced the company will invest $1.9 million to expand its Spring Hill headquarters and manufacturing operations. The investment will create 76 new jobs in Maury County over the next five years.

Groove Life currently employs 120 people at its Spring Hill facility. With this expansion, the company will make upgrades to its existing space and renovate a newly purchased building.

Founded in 2015, Groove Life manufactures silicone rings, watch bands and other accessories tailored for active lifestyles. Customers can purchase breathable silicone rings from six collections, as well as a custom collection, for both men and women.

More recently, Groove Life began designing, testing and manufacturing the world’s first breathable silicone watchband. Each watchband is made with breathable grooves on the interior of a medical grade silicone band and designed to fit Apple, Fitbit and Samsung watches.

Since 2015, TNECD has supported 20 economic development projects in Maury County, resulting in approximately 4,225 job commitments and more than $1.3 billion in capital investment.

“Groove Life’s announcement is a testament to Tennessee’s strong business environment and quality workforce. I’m thankful that companies like Groove Life are thriving and helping reboot Tennessee’s economy while creating new job opportunities in Maury County.” – Gov. Bill Lee

“This expansion comes less than three years after Groove Life was recruited to Tennessee, and we could not be more grateful for this additional investment. We would like to thank everyone involved in this project, including the City of Spring Hill and Industrial Development Board of Maury County, and especially Groove Life for spurring job growth in the Volunteer State.” – TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe

“It’s hard to imagine a better place to do business. Tennessee is a beautiful state with an excellent business climate, and the people in Tennessee are simply the best. We have been able to meet our needs and find every skillset required from right here in this area. We have been very blessed by the team we’ve been able to assemble. We also greatly appreciate the folks at the state and local levels who have worked hard to help make it easier for companies like Groove Life to do business in Tennessee. We’re looking forward to making Spring Hill our home for years to come.” – Matt Mitchell, Groove Life Chief Operation Officer

“TVA and Columbia Power & Water Systems congratulate Groove Life on its decision to expand operations and create new job opportunities in Maury County. TVA is committed to supporting business growth in the Valley, and we are proud to partner with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and Maury Alliance to celebrate this announcement.” – John Bradley, TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development

“This investment by Groove Life is great news for Maury County. The quality workforce in Maury County, along with a business-friendly environment and a top-notch community, played an integral part in this investment in the community. Congratulations to the local and state officials who worked hard to secure the location of Groove Life in Spring Hill.” – Sen. Joey Hensley (R-Hohenwald)

“I congratulate our local officials and economic development leaders for their success in advancing our new and existing industries. I appreciate their partnership, and I am pleased to support Groove Life’s expansion efforts and investment of new jobs in our community.” – Rep. Scott Cepicky (R-Culleoka)



