With growing concern about coronavirus in Middle Tennessee, many households are wondering where they can go for groceries. We’ve compiled a list of all area grocery stores, including their address, phone number, modified opening hours, and pick-up information. This page will continue to be updated as new information becomes available.
1. Franklin
Publix
All Publix locations are operating under adjusted store hours of 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. in order to provide store teams additional time for conducting preventive sanitation and restocking shelves. For the latest information, view Publix’s store status page. Pick-Up available at all locations. Order here.
Berry Farms Town Center
5021 Hughes Crossing Blvd
Franklin, TN 37064
(615) 595-2021
Franklin Marketplace
1021 Riverside Dr
Franklin, TN 37064
(615) 591-3285
2020 Fieldstone Pkwy
Franklin, TN 37069
(615) 599-1825
McKay’s Mill
1400 Liberty Pike
1400 Liberty Pike #200, Franklin, TN 37067
(615) 591-4061
Whole Foods
McEwen
1566 W McEwen Dr
Franklin, TN 37067
(615) 550-5660
8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. (Shopping begins at 7:00 a.m. for customers age 60 and up.)
Online Delivery: Potentially. Confirm availability at checkout. Shop Here.
Kroger
All Kroger locations in Middle Tennessee are operating under normal hours. For the latest information, view Kroger’s coronavirus update page.
Cool Springs
2020 Mallory Ln
Franklin, TN 37067
(615) 771-7922
Sun – Sat: 6:00 AM – 10:00 PM
Pick-Up Available: Yes
Independence Square
595 Hillsboro Rd Ste 305
Franklin, TN 37064
(615) 790-1618
Sun – Sat: 6:00 AM – 10:00 PM
Pick-Up Available: Yes
Alexander Plaza
1203 Murfreesboro Road
Franklin, TN 37064
(615) 790-1124
Sun – Sat: 6:00 AM – 10:00 PM
Pick-Up Available: Yes
Westhaven Town Village
411 Whitman Road
Franklin, TN 37064
(615) 472-9860
Sun – Sat: 6:00 AM – 10:00 PM
Pick-Up Available: Yes
Parkway Commons
3054 Columbia Ave
Franklin, TN 37064
(615) 794-6506
Sun – Sat: 6:00 AM – 10:00 PM
Pick-Up Available: Yes
ALDI
All ALDI stores across the country are operating on reduced hours, effective March 16, 2020. Pick-up is available at many locations. Enter your zip code here.
209 S Royal Oaks Blvd
Franklin, TN 37064
9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Target
Effective March 18, all Target locations are closing at 9:00 p.m. The first hour of shopping each Wednesday is reserved for vulnerable guests, including the elderly and individuals with underlying health concerns. More information from Target.
3064 Columbia Ave
Franklin, TN 37064-7424
(615) 472-2052
8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Pick-Up Available: Yes | Delivery available with Shipt.
8–9:00 a.m. is reserved for the elderly and vulnerable guests.
Cool Springs
1701 Galleria Blvd
Franklin, TN 37067-1602
(615) 771-2093
8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Pick-Up Available: Yes | Delivery available with Shipt.
8–9:00 a.m. is reserved for the elderly and vulnerable guests.
Walmart
Effective March 15, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. For additional updates, visit the Walmart Newsroom.
Franklin
Supercenter #272
3600 Mallory Ln, TN 37067
(615) 771-0929
6:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Pick-Up Available: Yes
Sam’s Club
Franklin Sam’s Club
3070 Mallory Lane
Franklin, TN 37067
tel:(615) 778-1401
9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday–Saturday
10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Sunday
Pick-Up Available: Yes
Herban Market
3078 Maddox Way
Franklin, TN, 37069
615-567-6240
8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday – Saturday
9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sunday
Pickup available if you call ahead
2. Brentwood
Publix
All Publix locations are operating under adjusted store hours of 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. in order to provide store teams additional time for conducting preventive sanitation and restocking shelves. For the latest information, view Publix’s store status page. Pick-Up available at all locations. Order here.
Marketplace at Maryland Farms
101 Creekside Xing
Brentwood, TN 37027
(615) 507-1505
Concord Village
10638 Concord Rd
Brentwood, TN 37027
(615) 941-8871
Cool Springs
8105 Moores Ln
Brentwood, TN 37027
(615) 221-9880
Kroger
All Kroger locations in Middle Tennessee are operating under normal hours. For the latest information, view Kroger’s coronavirus update page.
210 Franklin Rd. Suite 100
Brentwood, TN 37027
(615) 377-3690
Sun – Sat: 6:00 AM – 10:00 PM
Pick-Up Available: Yes (Details)
Mill Creek
6690 Nolensville Rd
Brentwood, TN 37027
(615) 941-7640
Sun – Sat: 6:00 AM – 10:00 PM
Pick-Up Available: Yes (Details)
The Fresh Market
235 Franklin Road
Brentwood, TN
(615) 373-9402
8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Pick-Up Available: Yes – Catering Only (Order Here)
8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m., Monday – Friday, is reserved for seniors and high-risk individuals.
Target
Effective March 18, all Target locations are closing at 9:00 p.m. The first hour of shopping each Wednesday is reserved for vulnerable guests, including the elderly and individuals with underlying health concerns. More information from Target.
Brentwood
780 Old Hickory Blvd
Brentwood, TN 37027-4527
(615) 238-0126
8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Pick-Up Available: Yes | Delivery available with Shipt.
8–9:00 a.m. is reserved for the elderly and vulnerable guests.
Costco
98 Seaboard Ln
Brentwood, TN
37027-2930
(615) 493-1003
M-F 10:00am – 8:30pm
Sat. 9:30am – 6:00pm
Sun. 10:00am – 6:00pm
Pick-Up Available: No | Same-day and two-day delivery may be available.
Brentwood Market
925 Franklin Road
Brentwood, TN
(615) 645-9967
Monday – Saturday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Pick up available for prepared meals. Call ahead to place your orders.
3. Spring Hill
Publix
All Publix locations are operating under adjusted store hours of 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. in order to provide store teams additional time for conducting preventive sanitation and restocking shelves. For the latest information, view Publix’s store status page. Pick-Up available at all locations. Order here.
4935 Main St, Spring Hill, TN 37174
(615) 302-4068
Target
Effective March 18, all Target locations are closing at 9:00 p.m. The first hour of shopping each Wednesday is reserved for vulnerable guests, including the elderly and individuals with underlying health concerns. More information from Target.
1033 Crossings Blvd
Spring Hill, TN 37174-2755
(931) 489-1030
8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Pick-Up Available: Yes | Delivery available with Shipt.
8–9:00 a.m. is reserved for the elderly and vulnerable guests.
Walmart
Effective March 15, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. For additional updates, visit the Walmart Newsroom.
4959 Main St, TN 37174
(615) 435-2443
6:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Pick-Up Available: Yes
ALDI
All ALDI stores across the country are operating on reduced hours, effective March 16, 2020. Pick-up is available at many locations. Enter your zip code here.
4917 Main St
Spring Hill, TN 37174
9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Kroger
All Kroger locations in Middle Tennessee are operating under normal hours. For the latest information, view Kroger’s coronavirus update page.
4904 Port Royal Rd
Spring Hill, TN 37174
(931) 560-2141
4726 Traders Way
Spring Hill, TN 37179
(615) 791-5346
Food Lion
Food Lion is currently running on normal operating hours. More information at Food Lion’s website here
5341 Main Street
Spring Hill, TN 37174
931-486-0806
Sun-Sat: 7:00 am-10:00 pm
4. Fairview
Publix
All Publix locations are operating under adjusted store hours of 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. in order to provide store teams additional time for conducting preventive sanitation and restocking shelves.
7014 City Center Way, Fairview 37062
(615) 799-3474
Walmart
Effective March 15, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. For additional updates, visit the Walmart Newsroom.
7100 Hopgood Rd, Fairview, TN 37062
(615) 387-7020
6:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Pick-Up Available: Yes
5. Columbia
Walmart
Effective March 15, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. For additional updates, visit the Walmart Newsroom.
2200 Brookmeade Dr, Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 381-6892
6:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Pick-Up Available: Yes
Aldi
All ALDI stores across the country are operating on reduced hours, effective March 16, 2020. Pick-up is available at many locations. Enter your zip code here.
311 S James Campbell Blvd
Columbia, TN 38401
9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Remember to only buy what you need in order to help ensure others have the opportunity to care for their families, as well. Have a tip? We’d like to hear from you. Contact us here.