1. Franklin

Publix

All Publix locations are operating under adjusted store hours of 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. in order to provide store teams additional time for conducting preventive sanitation and restocking shelves. For the latest information, view Publix’s store status page. Pick-Up available at all locations. Order here.

Berry Farms Town Center

5021 Hughes Crossing Blvd

Franklin, TN 37064

(615) 595-2021

Franklin Marketplace

1021 Riverside Dr

Franklin, TN 37064

(615) 591-3285

2020 Fieldstone Pkwy

Franklin, TN 37069

(615) 599-1825

McKay’s Mill

1400 Liberty Pike

1400 Liberty Pike #200, Franklin, TN 37067

(615) 591-4061

Whole Foods

McEwen

1566 W McEwen Dr

Franklin, TN 37067

(615) 550-5660

8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. (Shopping begins at 7:00 a.m. for customers age 60 and up.)

Online Delivery: Potentially. Confirm availability at checkout. Shop Here.

Kroger

All Kroger locations in Middle Tennessee are operating under normal hours. For the latest information, view Kroger’s coronavirus update page.

Cool Springs

2020 Mallory Ln

Franklin, TN 37067

(615) 771-7922

Sun – Sat: 6:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Pick-Up Available: Yes

Independence Square

595 Hillsboro Rd Ste 305

Franklin, TN 37064

(615) 790-1618

Sun – Sat: 6:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Pick-Up Available: Yes

Alexander Plaza

1203 Murfreesboro Road

Franklin, TN 37064

(615) 790-1124

Sun – Sat: 6:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Pick-Up Available: Yes

Westhaven Town Village

411 Whitman Road

Franklin, TN 37064

(615) 472-9860

Sun – Sat: 6:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Pick-Up Available: Yes

Parkway Commons

3054 Columbia Ave

Franklin, TN 37064

(615) 794-6506

Sun – Sat: 6:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Pick-Up Available: Yes

ALDI

All ALDI stores across the country are operating on reduced hours, effective March 16, 2020. Pick-up is available at many locations. Enter your zip code here.

209 S Royal Oaks Blvd

Franklin, TN 37064

9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Target

Effective March 18, all Target locations are closing at 9:00 p.m. The first hour of shopping each Wednesday is reserved for vulnerable guests, including the elderly and individuals with underlying health concerns. More information from Target.

3064 Columbia Ave

Franklin, TN 37064-7424

(615) 472-2052

8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Pick-Up Available: Yes | Delivery available with Shipt.

8–9:00 a.m. is reserved for the elderly and vulnerable guests.

Cool Springs

1701 Galleria Blvd

Franklin, TN 37067-1602

(615) 771-2093

8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Pick-Up Available: Yes | Delivery available with Shipt.

8–9:00 a.m. is reserved for the elderly and vulnerable guests.

Walmart

Effective March 15, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. For additional updates, visit the Walmart Newsroom.

Franklin

Supercenter #272

3600 Mallory Ln, TN 37067

(615) 771-0929

6:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Pick-Up Available: Yes

Sam’s Club

Franklin Sam’s Club

3070 Mallory Lane

Franklin, TN 37067

tel:(615) 778-1401

9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday–Saturday

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Sunday

Pick-Up Available: Yes

Herban Market

3078 Maddox Way

Franklin, TN, 37069

615-567-6240

8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday – Saturday

9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sunday

Pickup available if you call ahead