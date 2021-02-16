Grocery Stores Adjust Hours Due to Inclement Weather

Several grocery stores are adjusting their hours due to inclement weather.

Publix

The following Publix stores are closing at 5pm Tuesday and reopening at 8am Wednesday:

10638 Concord Road, Brentwood

8105 Moores Lane, Brentwood

1021 Riverside Drive, Franklin

2020 Fieldstone Pkwy, Franklin

1400 Liberty Pike, Franklin

5021 Hughes Crossing Blvd, Franklin

7014 City Center Way, Fairview

4935 Main Street, Spring Hill

Click here to see a map of all Publix stores closing early.

Kroger

Kroger stores in Middle TN closed early on Monday night; however, they will NOT close early Tuesday night unless staffing shortages at particular locations require it. They expect to open tomorrow at regular times in most locations as well.

Aldi

Aldi is open for limited hours due to inclement weather. Hours vary depending on location.

Click here to see store hours for your local store.

