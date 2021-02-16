Grocery Stores Adjust Hours Due to Inclement Weather

By
Andrea Hinds
-
publix in franklin
Franklin Publix, Photo by Steve Ludwig

Several grocery stores are adjusting their hours due to inclement weather.

Publix

The following Publix stores are closing at 5pm Tuesday and reopening at 8am Wednesday:

10638 Concord Road, Brentwood
8105 Moores Lane, Brentwood
1021 Riverside Drive, Franklin
2020 Fieldstone Pkwy, Franklin
1400 Liberty Pike, Franklin
5021 Hughes Crossing Blvd, Franklin
7014 City Center Way, Fairview
4935 Main Street, Spring Hill

Click here to see a map of all Publix stores closing early.

Kroger

Kroger stores in Middle TN closed early on Monday night; however, they will NOT close early Tuesday night unless staffing shortages at particular locations require it. They expect to open tomorrow at regular times in most locations as well.

Aldi

Aldi is open for limited hours due to inclement weather. Hours vary depending on location.

Click here to see store hours for your local store.

Avatar
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

