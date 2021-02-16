Grocery Stores Adjust Hours Due to Inclement Weather

Several grocery stores are adjusting their hours due to inclement weather.
Publix
The following Publix stores are closing at 5pm Tuesday and reopening at 8am Wednesday:
10638 Concord Road, Brentwood
8105 Moores Lane, Brentwood
1021 Riverside Drive, Franklin
2020 Fieldstone Pkwy, Franklin
1400 Liberty Pike, Franklin
5021 Hughes Crossing Blvd, Franklin
7014 City Center Way, Fairview
4935 Main Street, Spring Hill
Click here to see a map of all Publix stores closing early.
Kroger
Kroger stores in Middle TN closed early on Monday night; however, they will NOT close early Tuesday night unless staffing shortages at particular locations require it. They expect to open tomorrow at regular times in most locations as well.
Aldi
Aldi is open for limited hours due to inclement weather. Hours vary depending on location.
Click here to see store hours for your local store.