Grizzlies Tie Franchise Record with 10th Straight Win

Ja Morant continues to lead Memphis as they hold first place in the Southwest Division and 4th in the Western Conference.

On Tuesday, the Grizzlies beat Golden State (30-10) 116-108 to secure their 10th straight victory. They will have a chance this Thursday, January 13th to set a franchise record against the Timberwolves (20-21). They currently hold the NBA’s longest active win streak.

In the division, Memphis has a healthy 5.5 game lead over the Mavericks. Morant continues his case for another All-Star appearance and has even showed up in some polls as an MVP candidate. He is averaging 24 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists a game.

They will also host Dallas (22-18) Friday, January 14th on ESPN at 9:00 PM.