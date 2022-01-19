The Grizzlies Remain in First Place

Memphis (31-15) continue to lead the Southwest Division and creep up to third place in the Western Conference.

The Grizzlies tied a franchise record for wins in a row which was 10. They lost to the Mavericks (25-19) last Friday but got back on track with a win over the Bulls (27-15) Monday night.

Ja Morant is still in the MVP conversation averaging 24 points and 6 assists a game. Complimenting him is Desmond Bane with the absence of Dillon Brooks. Bane combined with Morant against the Bulls to put up 50 points as a duo.

As a squad they lead the entire NBA in rebounds per game with 48. Steven Adams is providing strength in the paint to give his team a chance to win. He pulls down 9 boards a game.

The Grizzlies will play 2 games on the road this week. Wednesday, January 19th they will face the Bucks (27-19) at 7:00 PM and Friday, January 21st at 8:00 PM Memphis will play against Denver (22-20).