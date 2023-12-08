Grindstaff Named Mill Creek Middle Principal

December 8, 2023 – Mill Creek Middle Assistant Principal Jared Grindstaff has been named principal of the school. Superintendent Jason Golden made the announcement to the faculty and staff today. Grindstaff is replacing Dr. Dawn Poole, who has taken a position outside the district.

“I’m confident that Jared is the best person to seamlessly move into this leadership role,” said Golden. “He knows the faculty and staff, the students and the Nolensville community, and he recognizes the importance of building on the successes and expanding the great work at Mill Creek.”

Grindstaff has been serving as assistant principal at Mill Creek Middle since the 2020-21 school year. He moved to Mill Creek from Independence High, where he was a math teacher and head wrestling coach for 13 years.

“Mill Creek is a special place, and I look forward to continuing the success that we have experienced over the past couple of years,” said Grindstaff. “We have such amazing students, a strong community and a dedicated faculty, and I am honored to be able to serve alongside them.”

Grindstaff holds a bachelor’s in mathematics, a master’s in education and a master’s in instructional leadership, all from Cumberland University.

He begins his new role January 2, 2024.

Source: WCS InFocus

