Greensky Bluegrass has announced the dates for their 2024 Winter Tour.

The band will stop in Nashville at Ryman Auditorium for two nights on March 8 and March 9th. Tickets are on sale now.

On social media, Greensky Bluegrass shared, “Winter is Coming. We are so excited to announce our upcoming Winter Tour dates.”

Limited pre-sale tickets at greenskybluegrass.com using code ‘WINTER24’, all tickets on-sale this Friday 11/3 at 10am local. Find tickets here.