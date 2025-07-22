Green Hills Butcher Shop Expands to Brentwood with Second Location

The New York Butcher Shoppe, which launched in Green Hills two years ago, has expanded with a new Brentwood location at the Brentwood Place Shopping Center, 330 Franklin Road.

Matt Kormylo is the franchise owner for both the Green Hills and Brentwood locations. At 25, he’s already a seasoned veteran of the butcher shop business, though his path started unexpectedly. “My family had been regulars at the original shop since I was a kid—we always loved the food,” he shared with us. What began as family grocery runs eventually transformed into a career when he joined the company at 20.

In sharing about the Brentwood location, Kormlyo stated, “The Brentwood shop will be very similar for now, but we have full flexibility to introduce new items and recipes based on what customers in Brentwood are looking for. So far, many of the people walking in are familiar faces who’ve shopped with us in Green Hills, so I don’t expect it to feel too different—at least initially.”

What you can expect to find at The New York Butcher Shoppe is a fresh selection of all-natural beef. The selection will rotate between Wagyu, custom grinds, turkey, and more. It is also a specialty grocery store with a choice of gourmet pastas, cheeses, and vegetables.

“After two years of success and growing demand—especially from customers in Brentwood—it made perfect sense to expand. We feel incredibly fortunate to have found such a great location for the new store,” added Kormylo.

Founded in 1999 in Mt. Pleasant South Carolina, by the D'Elia family. The D'Elia's were from Brooklyn, New York where the father worked in the meat business his whole life. After moving to the Charleston area, they saw a need for a "local" butcher shop and opened a store. Popularity of the concept skyrocketed, so franchise locations were offered in the Charleston area. In 2006, the company was acquired by Butcher Shoppes International, LLC of Greenville, SC, with locations in ten states. Hours for the Brentwood location will be 10 am – 7 pm, Monday through Saturday, and 10 am – 6 pm on Sunday.

