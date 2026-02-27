Greek Mythology Takes Over GMS Theater

Greek mythology is taking over the Grassland Middle theater department in its spring show, The Greek Mythology Olympiaganza.

Running February 27 through March 1, the show pits two narrators against each other as they attempt to cover the entirety of Greek mythology using general theatrical insanity. Famous myths, including Pandora’s Box and Hercules, vie for attention against obscure myths like the Linus and the legend of the Argus.

Tickets may be purchased online for $10.54 per adult and $7.42 per student.

The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Grassland Middle is located at 2390 Hillsboro Road in Franklin.

Friday, February 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 1 at 2 p.m.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email