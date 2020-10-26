Grecian Pizzeria to Offer Free Thanksgiving Meal to Those in Need

Grecian Pizzeria in Spring Hill will be open on Thanksgiving Day from noon until 3 p., offering a free meal to the community.

Last year, the locally owned restaurant served 600 meals and they expect to serve as many or more this Thanksgiving.

Owner Frank Georgalos said the restaurant wants to give back to the community by offering a hot meal to those who are alone, unable to cook, less fortunate, single parents, etc.

Georgalos says there will be lots of food and wants to encourage anyone to come to the restaurant for turkey, dressing, sweet potatoes and anything else you would expect at a Thanksgiving table.

When you arrive on Thanksgiving, Georgalos says to expect the bakery dining room to be set up as a buffet area where you will be served your meal. Guests will be welcomed to sit anywhere in the restaurant.

For those who would like to help with the meal on Thanksgiving Day, they have created a Sign Up Genius here. The biggest need is for volunteers to deliver meals.

Grecian Pizzeria is located at 2003 Wall Street.