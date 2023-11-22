Grecian Pizzeria Continues Tradition of Offering Free Thanksgiving Meals

Grecian Family Restaurant and Bakery in Spring Hill will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 11:30 am until 3 pm, offering a free meal to the community.

In years past, the locally-owned restaurant served over 600 meals. It’s a tradition the restaurant has continued for several years in a row.

Previously we spoke to owner Frank Georgalos who said the restaurant wants to give back to the community by offering a hot meal to those who are alone, unable to cook, less fortunate, single parents, etc.

Georgalos says there will be lots of food and wants to encourage anyone to come to the restaurant for turkey, dressing, sweet potatoes, and anything else you would expect at a Thanksgiving table.

When you arrive on Thanksgiving, Georgalos says to expect the bakery dining room to be set up as a buffet area where you will be served your meal. Guests will be welcome to sit anywhere in the restaurant. No questions will be asked.

For those who cannot make it to the restaurant, send them a message, and they will deliver food to you within a 15-mile radius of the restaurant.

Follow Grecian Family Restaurant and Bakery here. The restaurant is located at 2003 Wall Street, Spring Hill.