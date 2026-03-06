Grecian Family Restaurant Debuts New Lamb Burger Loaded with Greek Flavors

SPRING HILL, TN — Grecian Family Restaurant and Bakery has added a bold new item to its menu, a lamb burger topped with crumbled feta cheese and homemade tzatziki sauce, bringing a Mediterranean twist to a classic American staple.

The new lamb burger features a seasoned lamb patty dressed with fresh lettuce, tomato, and red onion, finished with a generous helping of feta and the restaurant’s house-made tzatziki.

Grecian Family Restaurant and Bakery is located at 2003 Wall Street in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Dine-in and carryout are available. For carryout orders, call 615-302-4808. Follow along on Facebook at facebook.com/GrecianRestaurantBakery.

