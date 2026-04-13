Grecian Family Restaurant & Bakery Celebrates 11 Years with Greek Night Event

Grecian Family Restaurant & Bakery is marking 11 years in Spring Hill with a special Greek Night celebration on Friday, May 1, 2026, at 2003 Wall Street in Spring Hill.

The free event will feature live Greek music, traditional Greek dancing, and an expanded menu of new dishes inspired by different Greek villages, offered at introductory prices. Spring Hill DJ Expressions of Music Entertainment will also be on hand for the evening.

There is no cover charge to attend.

The new village-inspired Greek dishes will make their debut at the anniversary event, giving diners a first look at additions to the restaurant’s menu.

Grecian Family Restaurant & Bakery serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner and has been a fixture in the Spring Hill community since 2014. The restaurant is located at 2003 Wall Street, Spring Hill. For more information, call 615-302-4808 or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GrecianRestaurantBakery.

For event details and to RSVP, visit the official Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/936033539395590.

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