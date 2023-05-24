Great Tennessee Air Show Returning This June

The Great Tennessee Air Show is returning this summer!

Presented by Nissan, the air show will take place at Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport in Smyrna, TN on June 10th – 11th, 2023.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will take to the sky as the headlining performer.

The schedule is as follows (the schedule will be the same for Saturday and Sunday):

8:00am – Gates open. Static displays, kids zone, vendors and exhibits open.

9:00am – Flight Line Club opens.

4:30pm – Show ends.

Schedules for specific performances will not be released in advance. Performance times can change without notice. Aircraft appearing are subject to change due to many reasons, including but not limited to, maintenance, weather, or other circumstances.

NOTE: There are no refunds for changes in flying schedule including cancellation of the headline act.

Tickets are available for purchase only online, starting at $39 for children and $59 for adults. Parking is free through ticket purchases. Purchase tickets and learn more about the event here.

Outside food and drinks are not allowed, with the exception of baby food or medically necessary items. There will be food vendors available on the show grounds. Strollers or small wagons are allowed. Try to limit any diaper bags to the smallest you can manage. Security personnel at the gates will search all items and have the final say on what is allowed in.