Great Americana BBQ Festival Returns

The Franklin Noon Rotary is bringing back The Great Americana BBQ Festival as a two-day event this weekend, Friday, August 27 – Saturday, August 28th at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin.

On the farm, the air will be filled with the sweet aroma of hickory smoke and simmering sauce for the fifth year of the event.

Friday night kicks off with a cocktail event beginning at 6 p with dinner served by Puckett’s and live music by Billy Montana and James Dean Hicks.

The main event on Saturday opens at 10 am with loads of family entertainment with a car show, rib shoot where you can sample ribs, corn hole tournament, bourbon tasting, kids zone, and the best part – “finger-licking good” barbecue prepared by professional pitmasters and iron chefs from across the country.

Live entertainment will be available all day kicking off at 10 am.

10 am – School of Rock

11:30 am – The Nashvegas Ramblers

2 pm – 2 Country 4 Nashville

5:30 pm Music City Stones

Purchase your tickets online here.

Friday night ticket prices are $150 for the cocktail hour and dinner. Saturday general admission tickets are $20 if purchased in advance, $25 at the door. Additional tickets options are available for the rib shoot-out and bourbon tasting events.