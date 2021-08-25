Great Americana BBQ Festival Returns

The Franklin Noon Rotary is bringing back The Great Americana BBQ Festival as a two-day event this weekend, Friday, August 27 – Saturday, August 28th at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin.
On the farm, the air will be filled with the sweet aroma of hickory smoke and simmering sauce for the fifth year of the event.
Friday night kicks off with a cocktail event beginning at 6 p with dinner served by Puckett’s and live music by Billy Montana and James Dean Hicks.
The main event on Saturday opens at 10 am with loads of family entertainment with a car show, rib shoot where you can sample ribs, corn hole tournament, bourbon tasting, kids zone, and the best part – “finger-licking good” barbecue prepared by professional pitmasters and iron chefs from across the country.
Live entertainment will be available all day kicking off at 10 am.
10 am – School of Rock
11:30 am – The Nashvegas Ramblers
2 pm – 2 Country 4 Nashville
5:30 pm Music City Stones
Friday night ticket prices are $150 for the cocktail hour and dinner. Saturday general admission tickets are $20 if purchased in advance, $25 at the door. Additional tickets options are available for the rib shoot-out and bourbon tasting events.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.