Great American Cookies Releases All-New Lemon Cookie

June 17, 2024 – Great American Cookies, the Original Cookie Cake franchise owned by FAT Brands, is squeezing the day and debuting a brand new Lemon Cookie! Available for a limited time, June 17 through Aug. 11 at participating locations, the Lemon Cookie is made with tangy lemon cookie dough, cream cheese chips and a dusting of sweet sugar. Bring on Summer!

Like all Great American Cookies’ classic offerings, the new Lemon Cookie will be available a la carte, but also makes the perfect picnic-friendly companion to the brand’s beloved Blueberry Muffin Cookie, (now available year-round!), and Strawberry Crinkle Cookie. Make it a summer party pack! Order all three cookies to enjoy alongside your Great American Cookies Summer themed Cookie Cake for your next celebration.

Since 1977, Great American Cookies has baked up a reputation for not only being the creator of the Original Cookie Cake, but also for its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe. Other craveable menu items include brownies and Double Doozies™, made with delectable icing sandwiched between two cookies.

For more information on Great American Cookies, visit www.greatamericancookies.com.

Source: Fat Brands

