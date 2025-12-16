Grayline to Celebrate New Shuttle from Franklin to BNA

As Nashville International Airport (BNA) continues to see record growth, reliable and affordable ground transportation is more important than ever. Supported by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, airLINE offers dependable transportation, giving both locals and visitors a stress-free way to get to and from the airport with airLine. The new shuttle will cut the ribbon on the service on Wednesday, December 17th at 1:30 pm, at the Cool Springs Convention Center (Main Entrance), 700 Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin.

ABOUT airLINE:

airLINE runs Sunday – Friday (no service on Saturdays)

Flat-rate pricing: $25 per trip (no surge pricing)

$249 annual membership; corporate memberships available

Kids 12 and under ride free

Professional drivers; safe and reliable

Set schedule with live bus tracking

Comfortable, luxury motorcoach experience

Visit graylinetn.com for information and tickets.

