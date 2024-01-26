GratiDude Ranch in Lieper’s Fork Offers Farm-to-Table Valentine Dinner

A five-course Valentine’s Day farm-to-table gourmet dinner will be offered on February 14 and February 17 at GratiDude Ranch in Lieper’s Fork featuring two local chefs, Chef Brayden Apple from River Cottage Farm and DeMarco Deciccio from GratiDude Ranch. The meal will be prepared from scratch using organic produce, and meats and dairy from Middle Tennessee farms.

“We hope you choose to dine with your special someone or invite your friends and enjoy this delectable experience by our wood-burning stove while enjoying delicious food and wine,” says the GratiDude Ranch website.

Hosts Jason Warner and DeMarco DeCiccio ask guests to arrive at 5:30 p.m. for a specialty craft cocktail. Dinner and live music will begin at 6:00 p.m. The event will end at approximately 9:00 p.m.

DeCiccio will be the chef on February 14. He is the Property and Event Manager for the ranch in Leiper’s Fork. He, along with other guest chefs, has been hosting monthly farm-to-table dinners throughout the Spring, Summer and Fall seasons for almost 10 years. His background is in hospitality and health and wellness. This dinner will bring his passions together.

Chef Brayden Apple will be the guest Chef on February 17. He is the chef for River Cottage Farm, which raises meats for sale based on practices that go back to the early 20th century which honor animals, not just see them as a cog in a manufacturing process.

Tickets to the dinner are $139 per person. Tickets can be purchased here. Part of the proceeds will be donated to S.A.F.E., a 501(c)3 non-profit that serves foster children, foster parents and families in need through its programming. You can read more about SAFE at www.supportsafe.org.

GratiDude Ranch is a mini-farm open as a private agritourism resort in Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee through AirbNbbridges. It provides guests with a blend of rustic charm and modern convenience. It was opened in 2014 by Warner and DeCiccio after they moved to Tennessee in 2013.

Originally from Hollywood, California, the pair toured for 10 years as Jason & deMarco, before heading away from the glitzy lifestyle for a more laid-back existence with their two sons.

Besides offering farm-to-table dinners, GratiDude Ranch has Murder Mystery dinners, it is available as a wedding venue and place for other private events, and there are accommodations for 40 guests on 25 gorgeous hillside acres. There are the Ranch House, Storybook Cottage, and Carriage House and Loft on “The Homestead” site. This site also offers an event barn and paddocks with a farm animal petting zoo. The “Lyric” site contains a lodge, inn and guesthouse overlooking the creek, a stocked lake and hiking trails.

GratiDude Ranch’s address is 7515 Pewitt Road Franklin, Tennessee, which is actually in Leiper’s Fork. It is a magical place to celebrate Valentine’s Day with that special someone or with a group of friends.