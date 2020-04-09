A local band is using their musical talents to thank doctors, nurses, emergency responders and everyone on the front line during the coronavirus crisis.

General Idea, a band comprised of 7th graders at Grassland Middle School, created a video to Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World” in which each of them are performing.

We spoke to them about how they created the video.

“One band parent has a home studio and was able to bring a few of the kids over individually to record in an isolation booth using the studio’s “talk-back” system….and certainly maintaining the 6 ft safe zone. The control room is 20 ft from the vocal booth. The room and surfaces were then sanitized between each band member. Lots of cleaning going on that day- haha. The parents then videoed them from their homes for the purpose of making the video using their iphones. All of the videos were sent to one person to compile and join with the track that was previously recorded in the studio.”

Although the creation of the video has its challenges and the band hasn’t been able to practice lately due to social distancing, they enjoyed the process.

“It was a lot of fun making, but was certainly challenging because the band has not been able to get together at their weekly practices to rehearse and learn new songs.”

And the reason for the song, it was created as a thank you to all who are working on the front lines right now.

“The song was intended as a thank you to doctors, nurses, emergency responders and everyone on the front line and to draw focus on the fact that there are lots of good things going on in the world even with all of the uncertainty surrounding us all. It was the perfect at-home project to direct our focus away from all of the bad stuff that we’ve been hearing on the news.”

General Idea is a band of 7th graders at Grassland Middle School. They have been creating and sharing music together since their time at Walnut Grove Elementary where they shared the stage for school talent shows and programs.

