Grassland Middle Wins MX Pitch Competition

Students from six WCS middle schools recently competed to determine which group has the best business idea.

The Middle School (MX) Pitch competition was held May 9 at the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center (EIC). The Shark Tank-style event featured a panel of judges of seasoned entrepreneurs and two high school EIC students.

A team from Grassland Middle School won this semester’s competition. The team included Reagan Moore, Amiyah Correll, Bethay Louder and Molly Kate Evans. Their product, The Drip Clip, is an affordable jewelry container for on-the-go use. It features anti-tangle pegs, a mirror and customizable colors for ideal storage. The clip allows attachment to sports bags, backpacks or water bottles for easy access to jewelry.

“All of the groups in my MX class were exceptional, but these four took it to another level,” said GMS Teacher Clarke Oldham. “Their pitch, product and attention to detail are what made them stand out. The other middle schools brought great products and presentations too, so for these four girls to win means that they did something very special. I could not be prouder of them.”

Unlike the EIC High School Pitch competition, the middle school teams did not compete for startup funds, but the winner did receive the district’s coveted EIC MX competition trophy.

Source: WCS

