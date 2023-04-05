Grassland Middle Wins Battle of the Books for Fifth Consecutive Year

Grassland Middle is continuing its winning streak after taking first place in the annual Battle of the Books for the fifth consecutive year.

On March 28, all 12 WCS middle schools participated in the competition. Grassland Middle took first place, but Page Middle put up a fight. The final decision was made after a round of sudden-death overtime questions.

Grassland Middle’s success comes in no small part due to a special volunteer coach, says GMS librarian Susan Oldham. Jennifer Stockdale, a former GMS parent, has dedicated much of her time to the students by reading books and writing hundreds of questions for the team.

“She has given countless hours of her time to our team on a total volunteer basis,” said Oldham. “We appreciate her and think she is an example of how community involvement benefits our school.”

The competition questions all centered around eight books from the Volunteer State Book Award nominees. Woodland Middle came in third place; Brentwood Middle finished in fourth; and Sunset Middle placed fifth.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS