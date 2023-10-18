Grassland Middle Volleyball Makes History

The Grassland Middle girls volleyball team defeated Brentwood Middle on October 6 to become the very first Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association (TMSAA) Class AA Volleyball State Champions.

The team, which includes Chloe Pittman, Lila Pittman, Emmy Garner, Jillian Gleason, Nora Miller, Andie Kerr, Sophia Rose, Sophia Grigg, Breya Fisher, Allie King, Raegan Moore, Anna Grace Maynard and Riley Neese, set a goal at the beginning of the season to qualify for the State tournament.

“This season has been incredible,” said GMS head coach Grace Biggerstaff. “Each week, we would dive in and discuss how we could be better individual players and teammates. The girls understood our strengths and weaknesses very early on. They came to each proactive and game with the idea of becoming better. They wanted it and left everything on the court to prove they could do it. I truly was blessed with such a kind, loving and intelligent group of girls in my first year.”

This is the first year the TMSAA has hosted a volleyball State tournament. Brentwood Middle placed second in the competition.

