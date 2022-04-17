Grassland Middle Takes Battle of the Books Victory

For the fourth consecutive year, Grassland Middle is the winner of the annual Battle of the Books.

On Tuesday, April 5, WCS middle schools competed to see who could answer the most questions about eight books from the list of Volunteer State Book Award nominees. After three rounds of 24 questions, GMS ended the evening with a victory.

“It’s amazing to know that all our studying paid off,” said GMS sixth-grade student Benjamin Rader.

Woodland Middle took second place, and Brentwood, Spring Station and Sunset middle schools were also in the Top Five. To prepare for the competition, students used different strategies to memorize a large number of details for each book.

“Their recall is truly amazing,” said GMS librarian Susan Oldham. “We also had a volunteer parent, Jennifer Stockdale, help coach our team, and she’s contributed greatly to our success.”

As the Grassland Middle students celebrate this year’s win, some are already thinking ahead.

“I’m so excited to try to continue the streak next year and make it five years in a row,” said GMS seventh-grader Jane Altman.

