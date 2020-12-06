Grassland Middle Sweeps WMAA Soccer Championships

The celebration continues at Grassland Middle School where the boys and girls soccer teams swept this year’s Williamson Middle Athletic Association (WMAA) championships.

The championship matches took place before Thanksgiving Break on November 18. The girls won 5-0 over Woodland Middle and finished their season 14-1.

“This team is a special one,” said girls head coach Clarke Oldham. “To win the county championship is tough to do because of the talent level at all the schools. The team really came together quickly and played at a very high level from the very start of the season. Coaching this team was such a joy. They are amazing soccer players but more importantly they are great students, friends and teammates.”

The boys team also defeated Woodland Middle 1-0. They finished their season 11-2.

“This eighth-grade class had gone undefeated while they were sixth and seventh graders on the junior varsity team,” said boys head coach Russ Keller. “But they faced adversity this year and lost two games back-to-back in the middle of the season. The team showed great character and resiliency by regrouping and closing out the year with six wins in a row. More than anything else, this is just a great group of kids. They deserve this.”