Grassland Middle Boys, Girls Sweep WMAA Soccer Championships

Grassland Middle School’s boys and girls soccer teams finished their seasons undefeated and Williamson Middle Athletic Association (WMAA) champions.

This is the third consecutive WMAA Soccer Championship title for the GMS boys team after defeating Page Middle in an overtime shootout and finishing their season with a record of 12-0-2. The team is coached by Russ Keller and Alex Eichner and includes Cole Kizer, Matthew Babcock, Owen Hurst, Henry Ruth, Aden James, Crosby Malone, Keller Leggett, Jake Landry, Peyton King, Talon Ervin, Hudson Reed, Sri Lalitesh, Connor Zone, Jack McDonough, Emiliano Ronquillo and Owen Mead.

“Undefeated records aren’t easy to come by in the county, so it’s especially impressive that this year’s group of eighth graders never lost a game in their three years playing GMS soccer,” Keller said.

The GMS Lady Generals soccer team won 5-0 against Woodland Middle in their final game. The team includes Sophia Grigg, Reagan O’Shaughnessy, Aubry Gates, Chloe Pittman, Bella Ratcliff, Laila Dumont, Gracie Clark, Lennon Stroud, Kate Grisso, Izumi Wakatsuki, Breya Fisher, Lyla Ebert, Gabby Ratliff, Addy Weimer, Elle Newman, Mary Hinson Crunk, Addison Leach, River Pritchett, Crosby Edwards, Emily Westbrock, Molly Forrest, Bethany Louder and Stella Godfrey. Their head coach is Clarke Oldham.

“This is a team full of special players,” Oldham said. “Every year, it is difficult to win the championship because of the quality being played in the county, but to do it undefeated makes the accomplishment even bigger.”

