Grassland Elementary Principal Announced

Clovercroft Elementary Assistant Principal Kelly Goethals has been named Grassland Elementary’s new leader. Superintendent Jason Golden made the announcement on May 20.

“Kelly is an experienced instructional leader who is known for building genuine relationships with families, students and staff,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “Given her passion for helping students reach their fullest potential and her talent for developing teachers into leaders, I am confident she and the Grassland faculty will achieve great success in the coming years.”

Goethals joined WCS in 2013 as a math coach at Kenrose Elementary. Since then, she has served as assistant principal at Kenrose, Hunters Bend and Clovercroft elementary schools.

“I feel fortunate to have spent the last five years at Clovercroft” said Goethals. “It is a remarkable place, and I will miss all of the wonderful people I have met and worked with over the last several years. At the same time, it is a privilege to embrace this new chapter with the Grassland community. Grassland has a strong foundation created by the administrators, teachers and staff; it is truly a special place. I am eager to build meaningful relationships with the educators, students and families as we work together moving forward.”

Goethals holds a bachelor’s in elementary education from Oakland University and a master’s in educational leadership from Trevecca Nazarene University.

She will replace Dr. Ann Gordon who is retiring at the end of the year. Goethals will begin her new role on July 1, 2026.

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