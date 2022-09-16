Grassland Elementary Named 2022 National Blue Ribbon School

Another Williamson County school is joining the nation’s elite. The U.S. Department of Education announced September 16 that Grassland Elementary is a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School Award winner.

“We know the hard work that goes into this kind of achievement,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “Fewer than 300 schools across the nation earned the honor this year. It’s an incredible distinction, and we are so proud of the Grassland Elementary students and staff. The Grassland community has a lot to celebrate.”

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes public and private elementary, middle and high schools based on high performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Schools that earn the honor serve as models of effective practices for state and district educators and schools throughout the nation.

“We are deeply honored to receive the distinguished award as a National Blue Ribbon School,” said GES Principal Dr. Ann Gordon. “Through the unique partnership of our families, staff and Grassland Elementary community, our students successfully learn and grow every day. This honor truly inspires us to continue celebrating our traditions of excellence as we look forward to a bright future for our amazing GES Eagles.”

WCS schools have earned a total of 15 National Blue Ribbon School designations. Grassland Middle was named a National Blue Ribbon School in 2004; Brentwood Middle received the award in 2006; Page High won the award in 2011; Hillsboro, Kenrose and Trinity received the award in 2014; Clovercroft and Ravenwood won the award in 2015; Brentwood Middle and Walnut Grove received the award in 2016; Scales Elementary won the award in 2018; Crockett Elementary won the award in 2019; Lipscomb Elementary earned the award in 2020; and Clovercroft Elementary received the award in 2021.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS