Grassland Elementary Accepts National Blue Ribbon Award

Grassland Elementary administrators and staff recently traveled to Washington, D.C. to receive the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School Award. Principal Dr. Ann Gordon says it was an honor to be among 297 schools in the nation at the ceremony.

“Our team is so proud to be a part of an amazing group of educators,” Gordon said. “Our sense of Eagle pride was overwhelming as we received the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School Award. We’re truly honored to represent WCS for our excellence in academic achievement.”

The fun doesn’t end in Washington, D.C. for GES. Later this week, students at the school will celebrate their accomplishment. An opportunity for the community and WCS district leaders to celebrate will also take place this week.

“We are excited to share this award with our community,” Gordon said. “With their help, through the unique partnership of our families, staff and community, our students learn and grow every day.”

