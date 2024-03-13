Grant Application for Nashville SC Community Fund Now Open Through May 31

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 12, 2024) – In a continued effort to support the Nashville and Middle Tennessee community, Nashville Soccer Club announced today that it is now accepting grant applications for the Nashville SC Community Fund through May 31, 2024. The charitable fund, which launched in 2022, was created to support local nonprofits, community organizations, and projects in the Nashville and mid-state area. Organizations interested in submitting grant requests can make their submissions online here.

“We are excited to launch a new round of grants for deserving nonprofit organizations across Nashville and Middle Tennessee,” said Nashville SC Head of Community Engagement Brandon Hill. “As a club, we are dedicated to making a positive impact on and off the pitch, and there is no better way to do this than by investing in the many community-based organizations that are doing meaningful work.”

Housed at The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and part of Ingram Charities, which encompasses the philanthropy of the Ingram family and businesses, the Nashville SC Community Fund prioritizes the support of organizations in Middle Tennessee with programs and initiatives in alignment with the club’s three impact areas: Youth Engagement, Health & Well-Being, and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

The Nashville SC Community Fund awarded $50,000 to six local organizations in 2023: Big Brothers Big Sisters, ABLE Youth, Water Walkers, Corner to Corner, Catholic Charities, and the Nations Ministry Center.

For more information on the Nashville SC Community Fund, please visit https://www.nashvillesc.com/community/community-fund

Source: Nashville SC