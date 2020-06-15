Granny White Pike Paving Project Begins





The Brentwood Public Works Department has begun work to pave, install ADA sidewalks, and add bicycle lanes on Granny White Pike. The bicycle lanes will be located between the new traffic signal at the entrance to Foxland Hall subdivision and the southern entrance to Brentwood Academy adjacent to Powell Park.

The ADA ramp and sidewalk work will be mostly complete in the next few days, weather permitting. Next, crews will begin the full depth milling of the roadway surface along Granny White Pike and Murray Lane to the western city limits, near Windstone Blvd. Public Works Director Todd Hoppenstedt said, “This work will require dozens of large trucks and other pieces of equipment to take control of the road for several days. While Granny White Pike and Murray Lane must remain open to local traffic, we strongly encourage motorists to seek alternative routes or to minimize travel along Granny White Pike and Murray Lane for the next few weeks.” Drivers are also encouraged to slow down and use caution while traveling through work zones as these workers deserve motorist’s undivided attention as they work to improve Brentwood.

As part of our plan for upcoming roadwork along Granny White and in the western section of Maryland Farms, crews are retrofitting ADA ramps and replacing sections of damaged or deteriorated sidewalk. Work is almost complete along Virginia Way, Winners Cirlce, Powell Place, and Westwood Place. Additionally, work will take place along Granny White and Murray Lane over the next couple of months. These new ADA ramps are compliant with TDOT standards and with The Americans with Disabilities Act. To learn more about Brentwood’s ADA plan, visit the City’s website.



