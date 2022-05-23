Grand Opening of The Caverns Amphitheater Approaches With Old Crow Medicine Show on June 25th, Plus More Shows Just Announced

Opening day is approaching for Tennessee’s newest outdoor venue: The Caverns Amphitheater! On June 25th, Old Crow Medicine Show’s Hootenanny with Willie Watson, Joshua Hedley and Town Mountain kicks off the first full capacity season. The Caverns, recently named the “Favorite Southern Music Venue” by Garden & Gun, is excited to offer fans an outdoor concert experience with enhanced concessions, food trucks, stunning views, onsite camping and more.

“The Caverns Amphitheater began as a “pandemic pivot” and way to safely host shows in pods during the toughest times of the crisis. Now, with the addition of a permanent stage, concessions, parking, and camping, we look forward to hosting more artists and patrons outside with the same vibe and experience that makes The Caverns such a singular musical destination.” says the owner Todd Mayo.

With stunning views of the Cumberland Plateau, The Caverns Amphitheater will host crowds of up to 5,500 guests per show with 10 shows announced to date for 2022, and an estimated 30 shows coming in 2023.

The amphitheater has reserved chair seating available close to the stage for almost all shows. Guests in this front section have exclusive access to restrooms and their own bar inside the world-famous subterranean cave. At the back of the amphitheater, a new concessions building and restrooms have been added and spaces for local food trucks to set up. Pop-up bars in key locations throughout the amphitheater will serve guests as well. In the rear sections, guests can bring their own blankets and chairs.

“Being the first band to christen a new venue is an honor in itself, but it’s especially meaningful for us because of the truly one-of-a-kind location. The Cumberland Plateau region, Grundy County, and all of Southeast TN are familiar haunts for Old Crow so we’re proud to invite concert goers to a unique destination concert experience they’re going to want to enjoy again and again.” – Ketch Secor, Old Crow Medicine Show.

The Caverns Amphitheater is also being utilized for multi-day festivals in conjunction with The Caverns underground concert hall giving guests a multi-stage festival experience like no other. The first of such events is The Cavern’s own CaveFest on October 8th and 9th with Sam Bush, Leftover Salmon, The Infamous Stringdusters, Yonder Mountain String Band, and many more.

What’s more, The Caverns has added onsite camping options for every show. Such an overnight accommodation is not available at any other venue on a regular basis, but at The Caverns, you can channel the festival vibe with your single night outing. In years to come, additional campground amenities will be added.

To celebrate the new venue’s grand opening, The Caverns will host a ribbon cutting on June 25th before the first show. Members of the press are invited to stay for the show and enjoy the amphitheater experience on this special occasion as we christen one of Tennessee’s newest music venues.

A scenic meandering path from the new campground and the surrounding vast new parking lots leads the way to The Caverns Amphitheater.

All told, park your car, pitch a tent, see your favorite band in an epic setting, and spend the night under the stars in Grundy County, TN. Check out this video that captures the spirit of The Caverns.

The Caverns Amphitheater Schedule

● June 25 – Old Crow Medicine Show’s Hootenanny w/ Willie Watson, Joshua Hedley, & Town Mountain

● July 2 – One Nation Under a Groove Tour feat. George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic w/ The Motet

featuring Shira Ellis, Josh Schwartz, Chris Brouwers (formerly of Turkuaz), Dopapod & Pimps of

Joytime

● July 23 – Crowder

● July 31 – Fleet Foxes: Shore Tour

● August 19 – Greensky Bluegrass & The Wood Brothers

● August 20-21 – Umphrey’s McGee & Disco Biscuits

● September 3 – UB40 – Biggabaggariddim Tour w/ The Original Wailers featuring Al Anderson, Maxi

Priest, & Big Mountain

● September 10 – I Love the 90s w/ Vanilla Ice, Coolio, Rob Base, All 4 One, Tone Loc, & Young MC

● October 8-9 – CaveFest w/ Sam Bush, Leftover Salmon, The Infamous Stringdusters, Yonder Mountain

String Band and more!

Visit The Caverns in Grundy County, TN. Where the destination becomes a journey.