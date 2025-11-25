Grand Opening for Brentwood’s Windy Hill Park Set for Dec. 13

The City of Brentwood is set to open its 15th park this December, giving residents another space to enjoy scenic views, walking trails, and a children’s playground.

“We are excited because Dec. 13 is the grand opening and ribbon cutting for Windy Hill Park, and that will be a wonderful event,” City Commissioner Kim Gawrys said during a recent commission meeting. “Hopefully the weather will cooperate.”

The short ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. that Saturday at the park’s front entrance, located at 9133 Old Smyrna Road. The 52-acre passive park, originally conceived as part of the Brentwood 2030 Plan, will serve more than 1,900 homes and residents in the northern section of the city.

The land was previously part of Wilbur and Lucy Sensing’s Windy Hill Farm. Wilbur used this flat field as a runway for his single-engine airplane. In 2020, the Sensings sold this portion of their farm to Brentwood for the creation of the new city park.

The couple released a statement at the time, saying, “We have enjoyed the pastoral beauty of Windy Hill for the past 45 years and now are thankful it will be preserved for all to enjoy.”

The city is making sure the land’s aviation history will live on with an airplane-themed playground and a mural depicting one of Sensing’s former planes. The mural, part of a recent Leadership Brentwood project, will be painted by artist Eric “Mobe” Bass on a building that once served as Wilbur’s airplane hangar.

In addition to the mural and the playground, the park will feature a trail connected to Brentwood’s greenways, a 400-meter loop track, workout stations, picnic shelters, restrooms, and parking at the north and south entrances.

