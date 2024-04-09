Grand Ole Opry to Salute the Troops with a Special Show

The Grand Ole Opry is scheduled to salute the U.S. Military with a return of the red carpet parade and what has become a highlight of the year, the special Salute the Troops Opry performance Tuesday, May 21. Among the artists scheduled to perform are Opry member Craig Morgan, who serves as an Army Reserve Warrant Officer and will perform with the 313th U.S. Army Band, Opry member Lauren Alaina, Lee Brice, HunterGirl, Austin Snell and more.

Additionally, the Opry will welcome Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, chief of the Army Reserve and commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve command, as its special guest. Lt. Gen. Daniels, the first female to command the Reserve component, commands more than 200,000 soldiers and civilian employees who live and work in communities across the country.

The Opry and its presenting sponsor Humana are partnering with the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), whose mission is to support, serve, advocate for and foster camaraderie among U.S. veterans. Special VFW guests attending the show will be Jr. Vice Commander-in-Chief Carol Whitmore, also the first female to hold such a position, and Brian Walker, interim VFW Foundation director.

“The VFW is honored to be a part of the Grand Ole Opry’s Salute the Troops event along with our great friends at Humana,” said VFW National Commander Duane Sarmiento. “We’re honored to be included in a historic night dedicated to celebrating the brave service and continued sacrifices of America’s best and brightest.”

The Opry will invite active duty and veteran service members attending the show, as well as their spouses, children, and parents to join a red carpet parade into the Opry House for the evening’s show. Lt. Gen Daniels and retired Army Lt. Gen Keith Huber, senior advisor for veterans and leadership initiatives at Middle Tennessee State University and founder of the MTSU Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center and Carol Whitmore Jr. Vice Commander-in-Chief with the VFW, will lead the parade.

The public is invited to arrive at 5:00 pm to see the 313th U.S. Army Band perform in the Opry Plaza before they lead the honored red carpet parade guests beginning at 5:45 pm. Opry House doors will open after the honored guests have entered the building for the 7 pm show. Tickets are available at 615-871-OPRY and opry.com.

This year’s Opry Salute the Troops will be filmed to air as a special Opry Live on Memorial Day weekend (Saturday, May 25) on the Opry Facebook and YouTube channels, streaming free on the Circle Now app, or tune in via Circle Country digital streaming partners at 9/8 pm CT. The show will air live on WSM Radio and will also be heard on SiriusXM, Channel 59 Willie’s Roadhouse.

The Opry’s Salute the Troops celebration is presented by Humana and supported by the VFW. Participating sponsors include Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical, Transition to Trades and the MTSU Daniels Center. Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Huber will be a guest announcer representing the Daniels Center.

Among the artists scheduled to appear on the Opry in the coming weeks include Lauren Alaina, Bill Anderson, Kelsea Ballerini, Blanco Brown, Terri Clark, Ashley Cooke, Tyler Hubbard, Malpass Brothers, Scotty McCreery, Old Crow Medicine Show, Drew Parker, T.G. Sheppard, Jeannie Seely, Josh Turner, Carrie Underwood, Anne Wilson, Trisha Yearwood among many others.

Tickets for Opry shows and backstage tours are on sale now at (615) 871-OPRY and opry.com.