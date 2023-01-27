Grand Ole Opry to Reveal New Stage Next Week

The home of country music is set to officially unveil a new stage on Sat., Feb. 4, its first major set change since the show’s 75th Anniversary more than two decades ago. The staging is part of more than $4 million in venue upgrades to the set, audio/visual technology, and auditorium. The show is in residence at its most famous former home, Ryman Auditorium, throughout January while around-the-clock renovation work is conducted at the Opry House.

Fans will be able to see the new stage in person and on that night’s OPRY LIVE at 8 p.m. Central on Circle Network as well as Circle’s social channels featuring Opry members the Oak Ridge Boys plus Jon Pardi and The War and Treaty. As always, the show can be heard on WSM Radio and SiriusXM, Willie’s Roadhouse.

“We can’t wait to unveil a new look to artists and fans,” said Opry Executive Producer Dan Rogers. “These are giant leaps for the Opry as we plan to welcome more fans than ever before this year and look toward our milestone 100th year just two years away.”

Among the artists scheduled to appear on the Opry in the coming weeks include Lauren Alaina, Bill Anderson, Crystal Gayle, Vince Gill, Jamey Johnson, Elle King, Lady A, Dustin Lynch, Ashley McBryde, Scotty McCreery, Wendy Moten, Carly Pearce, Chase Rice, Jeannie Seely, and Lainey Wilson, among many others.

To purchase tickets go to Opry.com. Tickets are on sale now for all shows through August 2023 at (615) 871-OPRY and opry.com.