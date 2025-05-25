Grand Ole Opry to Make History with First International Broadcast from London’s Royal Albert Hall

The Grand Ole Opry, the longest-running radio program in U.S. history and legendary home of country music, announces a star-studded lineup including Opry members Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Darius Rucker and Marty Stuart will headline its first-ever live international broadcast from London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall on Friday, September, 26th, 2025. Tickets to the show are available at royalalberthall.com.

In addition to beloved Opry members, this show will feature a lineup of special UK guest artists to be announced later this year. The all-star cast will showcase the rich and diverse musical styles found within the country music genre, bringing the spirit of Nashville to one of the world’s most prestigious stages. During the show, fans can expect to hear a mix of contemporary and classic country music hits, a full range of country music styles and exclusive collaborations between Opry members and their guests. Like the Opry’s regular shows in Nashville, artists appearing on this show will each perform 2 – 4 songs.

Of the historic moment, Grand Ole Opry member and multi-time Diamond-certified superstar Darius Rucker said, “Being a member of the Grand Ole Opry is a great honor; it’s always felt like the Opry was my home away from home. To have the opportunity to bring such a big part of my musical roots to Royal Albert Hall is a full-circle moment for me while I work on a project with so many talented songwriters and producers based in London. I can’t think of a better way to honor the Opry’s global impact on country music as we share its magic with a new generation of fans.”

Colin Reed, Executive Chairman of Grand Ole Opry parent company Ryman Hospitality Properties, added, “This milestone year for the Grand Ole Opry has arrived at the perfect time as country music enjoys an unprecedented rise in global popularity, especially here in the United Kingdom. Our first-ever broadcast outside of the United States will celebrate the influential music that has shaped this genre and pay tribute to the unique Opry show format that has entertained music lovers for 100 years. With the help of some of our most treasured Opry members and some very special guests, we hope to give fans a taste of what goes on every week back in Nashville and inspire them to come visit the epicenter of country music.”

BBC Radio 2 presenter Vernon Kay and WSM Radio host Kelly Sutton will be co-hosts for “Grand Ole Opry: Live in London.” The pair will honour the show’s radio roots by creating a lively atmosphere at the Royal Albert Hall and over the airwaves for listeners worldwide. Sutton, the first woman to hold a regular Opry host role, is also the host of Absolute Radio Country’s The Nashville Show.

Tickets are expected to sell quickly as fans seize the opportunity to experience this cultural moment. Fans unable to experience the show in person can listen to a live broadcast on WSM radio and Opry.com. UK-based fans can also hear a full broadcast replay on BBC Radio 2 at a later date.

Since its debut on WSM Radio in 1925, the Opry has introduced country music to people worldwide and helped shape the careers of artists such as Roy Acuff, Minnie Pearl, Dolly Parton, George Jones, Loretta Lynn and Charley Pride, in addition to some of today’s top country music stars, including those appearing at “Grand Ole Opry: Live in London.” Becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry is one of the highest honours in country music, symbolising not just career success, but also a deep commitment to honouring the Opry’s past, present and future by building relationships with new fans, supporting rising talent and celebrating the legends who paved the way.

Dan Rogers, SVP and Executive Producer of the Grand Ole Opry, stated, “The magical thing about the Opry is how many lives it’s touched over the past 100 years. No matter where you live, when you listen to country music all roads eventually lead to the Grand Ole Opry and its members both past and present. This show, like the others we are fortunate to program during this special year, will be a celebration of all that has come before it, a moment to embrace something that’s never happened before and a preview of what lies ahead.”

“Grand Ole Opry: Live in London” is produced by Dan Rogers in partnership with SteadiBeat Media’s Steve Buchanan, with special thanks to SJM Concerts and Bob Shennan.

Leading up to the show, fans in the UK can catch up on the latest Grand Ole Opry performances as Opry Live begins airing on Sky Arts starting Friday, 30th May. The show will air weekly for 26 weeks, giving viewers a chance to experience the heart of Nashville before the Opry’s historic night at Royal Albert Hall.

“Grand Ole Opry: Live in London” is part of a series of events, limited-edition releases, special performances, exhibits, book publications and merchandise celebrating this historic year. For the latest updates on Opry 100, visit Opry100.com.

