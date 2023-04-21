Grand Ole Opry to Host Salute The Troops Celebration Show

The show that made country music famous is scheduled to salute the U.S. Military with a return of the red carpet parade and what has become a highlight of the year, the special Salute the Troops Opry performance Tuesday, May 23. Among the artists scheduled to perform are Opry members John Conlee, The Oak Ridge Boys as well as Jason Crabb, LOCASH and The War and Treaty, the husband and wife duo of U.S. Army veteran Michael Trotter and Tanya Blount.

The Opry and its presenting sponsor Humana, partnering with CreatiVets, whose mission is to empower wounded veterans to heal through the arts and music, will invite men and women of the U.S. military and CreatiVets members, as well as spouses, children, and parents of service members to walk the red carpet into the Opry House for the evening’s show, dedicated to saluting the troops and their families for their service to the nation.

The public is invited to cheer on the honored red carpet parade guests in advance of the evening’s show; 7 p.m. show tickets are available at 615-871-OPRY and opry.com.

This year’s Opry Salute the Troops will be filmed to air as a special Opry Live on Memorial Day weekend (Saturday, May 27) on the Opry’s television broadcast home, Circle Network, Circle All Access Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. The show will air live on WSM Radio and will also be heard on SiriusXM, Channel 59 Willie’s Roadhouse.

The Opry’s Salute The Troops celebration is presented by Humana. Participating sponsors include Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical, Transition to Trades; the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center at Middle Tennessee State University; and Hoist. Retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Huber, MTSU’s senior advisor for veterans and leadership initiatives, will be a guest announcer representing the Daniels Center.

Among the artists scheduled to appear on the Opry in the coming weeks include Lauren Alaina, Deana Carter, Chris Janson, Jamey Johnson, Ashley McBryde, Craig Morgan, Lorrie Morgan, Michael Ray, Josh Turner, Carrie Underwood, among many others.

Tickets are on sale now for all Opry 2023 shows running December 2023 at (615) 871-OPRY and opry.com.