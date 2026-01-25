Grand Ole Opry to Celebrate Ronnie Milsap’s 50th Opry Anniversary

On February 24, the Grand Ole Opry will once again bring legendary performers, A-list artists, and the stars of tomorrow to its stage as it honors Ronnie Milsap’s 50th Opry anniversary and welcomes a new wave of talent as the Opry NextStage class of 2026. Performers that night include Opry members Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Trace Adkins, Mark Wills, and more. Milsap has confirmed attendance at the celebration. Find tickets here.

The generational evening will feature Opry members and special guests performing their favorite Milsap songs to honor the six-time GRAMMY winner and country music legend, who has more than 35 No. 1 hits. Earlier in the evening, the Opry is set to introduce its Opry NextStage class of 2026.

For the remainder of the year, the Opry NextStage class will receive dedicated support from Opry Entertainment Group and presenting sponsor, Tecovas, through Opry performances, NextStage shows, and heightened promotion to fans across brand platforms. Since its launch in 2019, Opry NextStage artists have achieved a combined 42 No. 1 hits, spending a total of 52 weeks atop the Country Aircheck/Mediabase airplay chart. The program has introduced fans to rising stars such as Hailey Whitters, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, Nate Smith, Parker McCollum, Riley Green, Ella Langley, and Tenille Townes—all of whom went on to win ACM New Male or Female Artist of the Year after their NextStage inclusion. Wilson also made history as the first Opry NextStage alum to become an Opry member.

