Grand Ole Opry to Celebrate Dolly’s Birthday

The Grand Ole Opry will once again celebrate Opry member Dolly Parton with its annual Opry Goes Dolly show on January 17 at the Grand Ole Opry House . The fourth annual Opry Goes Dolly will celebrate Dolly’s 80th birthday by highlighting songs from her iconic 1980s era plus other classics from her legendary catalogue. Find tickets here.

Opry Goes Dolly will feature Opry members and special guest artists performing their favorite Dolly 80s hits, Dolly-themed events, photo-ops and more. Among those scheduled for the Opry Goes Dolly show are Dolly fans and friends including Opry members Vince Gill, Lainey Wilson and Rhonda Vincent as well as hit songwriter Trannie Anderson making her Opry debut, with more to be announced soon. Parton is not scheduled to appear in person.

The special Saturday night Opry Goes Dolly is a one-of-a-kind Opry show that falls just two days before her actual 80th birthday. The Opry Goes Dolly show will honor her with tributes throughout the show at the legendary Grand Ole Opry House. Show highlights will be featured in an upcoming episode of Opry Live on Opry social channels, Circle Country, and more than 100 syndicated stations across the country.

Beginning today, $5 from every ticket sold to the January 17 show will be donated to Parton’s Imagination Library, a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth to age five, no matter their family’s income.

Among other plans in celebration of Dolly’s birthday:

● Birthday treats baked using Duncan Hines Dolly Parton’s mixes given to Jan. 17 Opry House tour guests (while supplies last)

● The Opry Shop will launch a limited “80 Years of Song” collection that will be available for pre-order beginning today at Opry.com and available for purchase on Jan. 17 at The Opry Shop.

● A larger-than-life birthday card for fans to sign at the Opry House on Jan. 17

● Dolly impersonator on Opry Plaza for photos during Jan. 17 Opry Goes Dolly show

● Signature Dolly drinks at all Opry House bars​ during Jan. 17 Opry Goes Dolly show

The Opry Shop will feature Dolly music and merchandise in celebration of her birthday while supplies last.

