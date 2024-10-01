Grand Ole Opry to Celebrate 99th Birthday with Three Shows and Special Events

The Grand Ole Opry, country music’s most famous stage, will celebrate its 99th birthday with three nights of Opry shows plus daytime and evening special events Oct. 10-13, 2024 including performances by Opry members Dailey & Vincent, The Gatlin Brothers, Crystal Gayle, Lorrie Morgan, and Rhonda Vincent along with Opry NextStage alums Riley Green and Chapel Hart, Grammy-award winner Gretchen Wilson and the Opry debut of singer/actress Katharine McPhee.

Fans are also invited to the Opry Plaza for free live music and family-friendly activities, presented by Country Financial, to celebrate the Opry’s birthday on Friday evening, Oct. 11, 2024 and all-day Saturday and Sunday, Oct.12-13, 2024.

Karaoke Fundraiser with Chapel Hart (10/11/2024 @ 9:45 p.m.): As part of the Opry’s 99th birthday weekend, fans attending the Opry show can purchase a ticket to join a special karaoke fundraiser in Studio A, headlined by the beloved Chapel Hart on Friday night following the Opry show. All proceeds from the event will support the Opry Trust Fund, which offers financial assistance to those in the country music industry during times of crisis or emergency. Ticket add-ons are available at Opry.com.

Tailgate Performance with Rhett Akins (10/12/2024 @ 2 p.m.): The celebration continues on Saturday at 2 p.m. with an exclusive ticketed Rhett Akins Birthday Tailgate Party in Studio A. The hit songwriter will perform some of his #1 hits along with fan-favorite country classics. Attendees can enjoy birthday cake and join in on the Opry’s 99th birthday festivities. Ticket add-ons and packages are available at Opry.com.

Opry Community Day (10/13/2024 @ 9 a.m.): The Opry’s 99th Birthday Week celebration will conclude on Sunday, Oct. 13, with the third annual Opry Community Day, which allows Tennessee locals to enjoy the Opry’s renowned backstage tour free of charge. Sponsored by Mid-South Ford Dealers, Bush’s Beans, Country Financial, Humana, and Vanderbilt Health, guests will get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at where country music’s biggest stars and legends create history each week. Complimentary tours will be available from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with a valid Tennessee state ID. Guests can also enjoy live music, food and drinks and family-friendly fun on the Opry Plaza. For a full list of activities, artists and vendors, visit opry.com.

A limited number of 99th birthday packages are still available. Each package includes:

An Opry show ticket

A Tailgate Performance with Rhett Akins: Acoustic performance and interview with Rhett Akins in Studio A

A Daytime Tour of the iconic Grand Ole Opry House

An Opry Picnic Lunch

An exclusive Opry Celebrates 99 commemorative poster

Birthday packages and tickets for all 2024 Opry shows, including Opry Country Classics and Opry Country Christmas, are available for purchase at (615) 871-OPRY and opry.com.

