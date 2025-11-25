Grand Ole Opry’s Country Christmas Series Returns Nov. 30

The Grand Ole Opry ® will kick off the Christmas season with the return of Opry Country Christmas on Nov. 30, just two days after the milestone 100th anniversary show. Presented by Humana, the 5th annual Opry Country Christmas series will feature spotlight performances by Dailey & Vincent (Nov. 30), Lorrie Morgan (Dec. 1), Ashley McBryde (Dec. 4), Carly Pearce (Dec. 7), Chris Janson (Dec. 8), Lainey Wilson (Dec. 10), Kathy Mattea (Dec. 11), Scotty McCreery (Dec. 14), Jon Pardi (Dec. 21), The War And Treaty (Dec. 22) and Jamey Johnson (Dec. 23). Tickets are on-sale now at opry.com.

Hosted by Larry Gatlin, Opry Country Christmas will run through Dec. 23 with a total of 11 shows celebrating the sounds of the season. Each show will feature Opry members The Gatlin Brothers, Riders In The Sky, Mandy Barnett and Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie McCoy. Special guests include Brandon Heath and Maddox Batson, (Nov 30) Rhett Akins and The McCrary Sisters (Dec. 1), Drake Milligan and Maggie Rose (Dec. 4), The Ornaments and John Foster (Dec. 7), Asleep At The Wheel and Jason Crabb (Dec 8), Opry members Connie Smith and Marty Stuart (Dec. 10), Maddie & Tae (Dec 11), Opry members The Isaacs and Mickey Guyton (Dec. 14), Opry members Ricky Skaggs and Mark Wills (Dec 21), John Berry and Raelynn (Dec. 22), Darin & Brooke Aldridge and Marcus King (Dec. 23) with additional performers to be announced. Each show blends artists’ original songs with timeless Christmas favorites.

All Opry Country Christmas shows air on WSM Radio as well as WSM and Opry digital platforms. For Opry Country Christmas tickets and more information on the full Opry schedule, visit opry.com.

Additionally, as part of the Opry’s 100th celebration, A Grand Ole Opry Christmas will premiere Saturday, Nov 29 on Hallmark Channel as part of their popular Countdown to Christmas programming. Opry member Brad Paisley, who wrote the original music for the movie, will perform. Portions of the movie is filmed at the Grand Ole Opry House. The new original movie stars Nikki DeLoach and Kristoffer Polaha and features appearances and cameos including several Opry members including Paisley, Bill Anderson, T. Graham Brown, Dailey & Vincent, Jamey Johnson, Riders In The Sky, Pam Tillis, Gary Mule Deer, Opry member elect Suzy Bogguss as well as Rhett Akins, Maggie Baugh, Drew Baldridge, Tigirlily Gold and Mickey Guyton.

On Friday, November 28, the Opry will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its November 28, 1925 inaugural broadcast with an all-star Opry member show. The Opry’s 100th celebration will continue with special shows and events through 2026. The first Opry 100 Honors of 2026 will celebrate the music of Hank Williams at Ryman Auditorium Jan. 10 with performances by his grandchildren Hilary Williams, Holly Williams, and Sam Williams as well as Opry members Steven Curtis Chapman, Terri Clark, and more.

On Jan. 16, 2026, Suzy Bogguss will officially be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry family.

On March 20, 2026, the Opry is making a return visit to New York’s Carnegie Hall for “An Evening with the Grand Ole Opry,” to celebrate 250 years of the United States of America and 100 Years of the Grand Ole Opry. The special Opry is part of Carnegie Hall’s United in Sound: America at 250 festival reflecting on the 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

MORE EVENTS

Artists scheduled to appear in the coming weeks include Clint Black, Marty Stuart, Old Crow Medicine Show, Steve Earle as well as George Thorogood and The Destroyers (Feb. 13) and more.

For a full Opry 100 schedule, tickets, and more info on the Opry’s anniversary year, visit opry.com.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email