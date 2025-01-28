Grand Ole Opry Celebrates Valentine’s Day with Special Show

As part of the Opry’s ongoing 100th Anniversary celebration, the Grand Ole Opry® will honor country music’s most iconic duos with “It Takes Two: Opry 100 Celebrates Country Duos,” featuring and curated by Universal Music Group Nashville duo and Opry fan favorites The War And Treaty, Friday, February 14, the same day as the release of their new album, Plus One.

Some of today’s country music duos, including John Carter and Ana Cristina Cash, Jon Randall and Jessi Alexander, LOCASH, Neon Union, Ricky Skaggs and Sharon White plus the trio The Band Perry, and more, will honor legendary country pairings such as Johnny and June, George and Tammy, Dolly and Porter, Loretta and Conway, and more.

Tickets are on sale now at Opry.com. For more information on the Grand Ole Opry’s 100th Anniversary events, visit Opry100.com.

