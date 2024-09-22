Grand Kyiv Ballet to Present the Nutcracker at the Opry

Join the Grand Kyiv Ballet on an unforgettable journey into a world of dreams, magic and triumph over evil with its one-afternoon performance of Nutcracker at the Opry House on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 4 p.m. Tickets are now available here: Nutcracker tickets in Nashville at Opry House on Sun, Nov 24, 2024 – 4 p.m. (axs.com)

The Grand Kyiv Ballet, including the most prestigious ballet dancers from Ukraine, invites you to a heartwarming experience that has thrilled audiences on the world’s stages for years. In this enchanting tale, a young girl befriends a nutcracker that comes to life on Christmas Eve. Together, they embark on a fantastical journey to a magical kingdom filled with dancing sugar plum fairies, toy soldiers and other whimsical characters. Through their adventures, she learns that love, imagination and kindness can overcome adversity and create wonder in our lives.

Nutcracker was adapted into a ballet in 1892 by Pyotr Tchaikovsky with a libretto by Marius Petipa, and it was based on the story, “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King,” by E. T. A. Hoffmann.

In a commitment to cultural preservation, the Grand Kyiv Ballet is proud to announce that a portion of the proceeds from this event will be directed toward the renovation efforts of the Kyiv State Choreographic College and repairing the children’s dormitory. By attending the performance, audiences not only bear witness to a captivating ballet but also contribute to the preservation and enhancement of this esteemed institution that has nurtured generations of exceptionally talented dancers.

The Grand Kyiv Ballet’s performance of Nutcracker is recommended for audiences age five and older. Show time will be two hours with a 20-minute intermission. Visit Grand Kyiv Ballet for tickets, which are on sale now, and more information on the Grand Kyiv Ballet Company.

THE STORYLINE

Act one: On the eve of Christmas, guests begin to gather at Doctor Stahlbaum’s house. His children, Mary and Fritz, are waiting for presents along with other children. The last guest to arrive is Drosselmeyer, Mary’s godfather and, coincidentally, a magician. His ability to bring toys to life both fascinates and frightens the children. The godfather presents Mary with a Nutcracker. The celebration ends, and the guests dance a farewell dance. Mary returns to her room and hugs the Nutcracker.

Then, the action moves into Mary’s dream. The walls of her room slide apart, the Christmas tree begins to grow, and the decorations come to life. The Mouse King and his army of mice appear. The Nutcracker, together with his soldiers, fiercely fights and defeats the Mouse King. The Nutcracker transforms into a Prince.

Act two: Mary and the Prince, along with the dolls that came to life, rejoice, celebrate, and dance under the starry sky next to the fantastically beautiful Christmas tree. Around them, it’s snowing heavily. Spanish, Chinese, Arab, and Slavic dolls dance in the joy of the victory over the Mouse King, who identified with evil. Everyone is getting ready for Mary and the Prince’s wedding. Drosselmeyer appears and everything changes around again. Mary wakes up and has Nutcracker in her arms.

