Grand Hyatt Nashville Opens

Grand Hyatt Nashville recently opened at 1001 Broadway, Nashville. The 25-floor, 591-room luxury hotel offers a sophisticated Music City retreat surrounded by shopping, restaurants, bars, and entertainment.

“We are delighted to celebrate the grand opening of Grand Hyatt Nashville, a truly exceptional hotel located in the heart of downtown Music City and the very first project to open its doors within the Nashville Yards development,” said Cary Mack, co-managing partner of Southwest Value Partners, the owner and developer of Nashville Yards in a release. “I’m incredibly proud of the work that’s gone into creating such an extraordinary property that blends Nashville’s history and culture with outstanding amenities, stunning design, and industry-leading customer service. Above all, I wish to express our sincere gratitude to our partners at Clark Construction Group and Bell & Associates Construction, along with the men and women who have worked day-in and day-out to bring our vision to life.”

1 of 12

Here are the highlights of the new property.

Grand Hyatt Nashville is home to one of the tallest outdoor rooftop lounges in Nashville.

There are seven culinary experiences at the property; The Nashville Grange, lobby bar Aurum, rooftop bar lou/na, a coffee shop with Stay Golden coffee -Hummingbird, Solistic, the fifth-floor poolside bar, and The Continential helmed by Chef Sean Brock.

Meeting space includes 20,000 square foot Grand Hall with 22-foot ceilings, 13,000 square foot Summit ballroom, with 15,000 square feet of pre-function space for exhibits.

The on-site spa begins with an aromatherapy journey that explores elements of Earth, Wind, Fire, Water, Wood, and Metal. Services include facials, massages, hydra facials, and glycolic peels.

The design of the hotel gives a nod to its history of Nashville Yards. Inside they have incorporated reference to rail lines in large art installations and creative lobby seating that pays homage to the lumber yard.

Hyatt has launched a multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt’s commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness.

The hotel is currently taking reservations. For more information or to reserve a stay at Grand Hyatt Nashville, visit www.grandhyattnashville.com or call (615) 622-1234. Be sure to follow Grand Hyatt Nashville on Twitter @GrandHyattNash and Instagram and Facebook @GrandHyattNashville.