Graduation Dates Announced for WCS Class of 2023

The time for the Class of 2023 to walk across the stage is fast approaching.
The district’s graduation window is May 25-28. Each high school’s ceremony date, time and location are listed below. For more information about your student’s graduation, please contact the individual school.
|School
|Date
|Time
|Location
|
Brentwood High
|
Saturday, May 27
|
1 p.m.
|
Lipscomb University Allen Arena
|
Centennial High
|
Thursday, May 25
|
7 p.m.
|
Football Stadium
|
Fairview High
|
Friday, May 26
|
7 p.m.
|
Football Stadium
|
Franklin High
|
Friday, May 26
|
7 p.m.
|
Football Stadium
|
Independence High
|
Thursday, May 25
|
7 p.m.
|Football Stadium
|
Nolensville High
|
Friday, May 26
|
7 p.m.
|Football Stadium
|
Page High
|
Thursday, May 25
|
7 p.m.
|Football Stadium
|
Ravenwood High
|
Saturday, May 27
|
10 a.m.
|
Belmont University Curb Center
|
Renaissance High
|
Friday, May 26
|
5 p.m.
|
Fourth Avenue Church of Christ
|
Summit High
|
Friday, May 26
|
7 p.m.
|Football Stadium
|
Vanguard Virtual High
|
Thursday, May 25
|
7 p.m.
|
Fourth Avenue Church of Christ