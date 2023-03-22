Graduation Dates Announced for WCS Class of 2023

The time for the Class of 2023 to walk across the stage is fast approaching.

The district’s graduation window is May 25-28. Each high school’s ceremony date, time and location are listed below. For more information about your student’s graduation, please contact the individual school.

School Date Time Location Brentwood High Saturday, May 27 1 p.m. Lipscomb University Allen Arena Centennial High Thursday, May 25 7 p.m. Football Stadium Fairview High Friday, May 26 7 p.m. Football Stadium Franklin High Friday, May 26 7 p.m. Football Stadium Independence High Thursday, May 25 7 p.m. Football Stadium Nolensville High Friday, May 26 7 p.m. Football Stadium Page High Thursday, May 25 7 p.m. Football Stadium Ravenwood High Saturday, May 27 10 a.m. Belmont University Curb Center Renaissance High Friday, May 26 5 p.m. Fourth Avenue Church of Christ Summit High Friday, May 26 7 p.m. Football Stadium Vanguard Virtual High Thursday, May 25 7 p.m. Fourth Avenue Church of Christ

