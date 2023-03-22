Graduation Dates Announced for WCS Class of 2023

The time for the Class of 2023 to walk across the stage is fast approaching.

The district’s graduation window is May 25-28. Each high school’s ceremony date, time and location are listed below. For more information about your student’s graduation, please contact the individual school.

School Date Time Location
 

Brentwood High

  

Saturday, May 27

 

1 p.m.

  

Lipscomb University Allen Arena
 

Centennial High

  

Thursday, May 25

 

7 p.m.

  

Football Stadium
 

Fairview High

  

Friday, May 26

  

7 p.m.

  

Football Stadium
 

Franklin High

  

Friday, May 26

  

7 p.m.

  

Football Stadium
 

Independence High

  

Thursday, May 25

  

7 p.m.

 Football Stadium
 

Nolensville High

  

Friday, May 26

  

7 p.m.

 Football Stadium
 

Page High

  

Thursday, May 25

  

7 p.m.

 Football Stadium
 

Ravenwood High

  

Saturday, May 27

  

10 a.m.

  

Belmont University Curb Center
 

Renaissance High

  

Friday, May 26

  

5 p.m.

  

Fourth Avenue Church of Christ
 

Summit High

  

Friday, May 26

  

7 p.m.

 Football Stadium
 

Vanguard Virtual High

  

Thursday, May 25

  

7 p.m.

  

Fourth Avenue Church of Christ

