Gracie Barra: Why Jiu-Jitsu is for Everyone

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu(BJJ) is known as the gentle art and has been proven effective as a form of self-defense. The very practice of BJJ is effective for its inclusion of live practice on sparring partners. You drill specific moves and get the opportunity to practice them on another person. This leads to muscle memory and an improvement in overall fitness. The Gracie family is renowned for bringing the sport to popularity, and joining one of their gyms gives you access to years of tradition and excellence in training. Here are 8 reasons why you should join BJJ.

1. Jiu-Jitsu Is Great For Fitness

Jiu-Jitsu is strategic as much as it’s physical. And it’s this reason why Gracie Barra Jiu-Jitsu is effective and keeps you coming back for more. BJJ is the perfect workout because it requires constant concentration proportional to the number of calories burned and pounds lost. What’s also great is that you’ll learn to defend yourself with one of the most effective martial arts out there. It’s a win-win situation.

2. Gracie Barra Is Committed To Your Success

We’re a family and we’re devoted to teaching you this great tradition. Our commitment is to you, the student, and our pledge is to provide you with the best space to master the technique and learn BJJ. The instructors, staff, and other students make our environment friendly yet demanding and challenging, which stimulates all of us to achieve our best.

3. Gracie Barra Is A Proven System

The class structure is the trademark of all Gracie Barra Schools. We approach each day with discipline and a structure to maximize your learning. As a student, you know upfront what is expected of you and have a clear understanding of what to expect from your instructors and training partners.

4. BJJ Will Change Your Life

When you join Gracie Barra, you’re not just getting a masterclass on BJJ. You become part of a community united by Jiu-Jitsu and the pursuit of excellence. Special classes and side events coupled with ordinary classes create a fun and exciting calendar of activities for you to enjoy.

5. BJJ Is Useful On And Off The Mats

You don’t come to class just to learn how to fight. Jiu-Jitsu is about working hard and executing technical moves well. When these skills are applied to your life off the mats, these principles can bring more to your personal and professional life.

6. BJJ Is Great For The Family Too!

One of the most unique characteristics of our schools is our family-first approach. Gracie Barra is proud to be a powerhouse with some of the greatest champions of Jiu-Jitsu in the world, while still maintaining a training environment that is welcoming for the whole family. Bring your kids, and enjoy a family bonding experience like no other.

7. It’s Safe

Student safety is our instructors’ primary goal. Training sessions are supervised at all times, and we have CPR-trained personnel on duty during every class. You’ll learn how to defend yourself in a safe environment.

8. Join The Group That Brought BJJ Mainstream

A certified Gracie Barra Black Belt instructor is responsible for teaching classes and is committed to Keeping the Legacy Alive. Our team of instructors are trained in the teaching philosophy and methods of Master Carlos Gracie Jr., the founder of Gracie Barra.

Locally owned by Brian and Natalie Cooley, this is their second location with a class schedule ideal for anyone in the family. Gracie Barra in Brentwood Place Shopping Center is a great place to train and master the gentle art. The gym is open from 10 am – 8:30 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am – 1:30 pm on Saturdays, so no matter your work situation or daily schedule, there’s a class here for everyone. Contact us and try a free class today!