In an effort to adhere to the Center of Disease Control’s recent recommendations to prevent and limit the spread of COVID-19, GraceWorks Ministries is open with modified services through April 4th.

Modified services include access to food and rent and utility assistance. GraceWorks will conduct drive-through food distribution for anyone in need at their community resource center at 104 Southeast Parkway Franklin, TN 37064 Monday – Saturday from 9am to 12pm and Wednesdays from 4pm to 7pm. Families with school-aged children can come once every 15 days while schools are closed. Families without school-aged children can come once every 30 days. During GraceWorks’ first day of modified drive-through pantry services, they served 49 families in three hours. Normally, in one eight hour day, they serve 30-35 families.

Those who come to the food distribution site are asked to stay in their car and follow directions as you enter the parking lot to access your food. Please bring your ID.

GraceWorks is also trying to determine the safest way to host mobile food pantries over the next few weeks. Please visit www.graceworksministries.net for updates.

GraceWorks will continue to assist with rent and utility bills for qualifying Williamson country residents. We will not see our neighbors in person, but rather communicate with them over the phone. To request assistance with these bills, please call 615-794-9055 Monday through Friday from 9am to 12pm

.

GraceWorks thrift store will be closed. GraceWorks is not able to accept donations or conduct furniture pick-ups for their thrift store until we re-open, which is currently scheduled for April 6th.

GraceWorks is not requesting new volunteers at this time.

GraceWorks Request from the Community

GraceWorks is trying to serve an extreme increase in demand for food and rent/utility assistance with an extreme decrease in manpower. Please pray for the stamina and safety of our team.

GraceWorks will need more income to meet these needs, yet income from our thrift store will stop and two fundraising events that were planned have been rescheduled. The most powerful way to help your neighbor right now it to give online at www.graceworksministries.net/donate.

For the safety of our staff and community, GraceWorks cannot accept new volunteers at this time, but will need them greatly when they re-open. If you are interested in serving when, please go to www.graceworksministries.net/be-a-volunteer to provide your information and GraceWorks will reach out to you when we make those plans.

As new developments occur, be assured GraceWorks is committed to taking care of our neighbors, volunteers, and employees and to our mission of Neighbor serving Neighbor, by the power of God’s grace.