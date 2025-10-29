Graceworks Mobilizes As Snap Benefits Halt in Tennessee

As the federal government shutdown enters its fourth week, approximately 700,000 Tennesseans are expected to lose access to SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits as of Saturday, November 1st. GraceWorks Ministries, a Williamson County nonprofit that provides wraparound assistance to neighbors in need and serves them with dignity, is preparing to meet a possible surge in local food and financial requests.

“GraceWorks was designed for moments like this,” said Alicia Bell, CEO of GraceWorks Ministries. “We are not federally funded, we know how to operate in an environment where we must remain agile to meet evolving needs, and we provide help directly to those who need it. We also make a little go a long way; in our food program we can turn $1 into $10 in order to support more of our neighbors. While we pray for resolution and the restoration of SNAP benefits, we are watching and preparing for the number of neighbors we support to grow – and we will be right here to provide the support they need.”

In Williamson County alone, about 3,300 residents currently rely on SNAP benefits. On average, SNAP provides approximately $157 per individual, or nearly $600 for a family of four. Without this critical assistance, many will turn to GraceWorks for help with groceries, rent, utilities, and other essentials as they try to make up for that deficit.

How the Community Can Help

The organization’s Neighbor serving Neighbor model is powered by local donations, volunteers, and partnerships, and they are calling on residents in Williamson and surrounding counties to support their neighbors during this time:

Donate funds: Monetary donations allow GraceWorks to purchase food and household essentials in bulk and address urgent financial needs, including rent and utilities. Donations can be made at https://www.graceworkstn.org/donate/money/.

Host or contribute to food drives: GraceWorks is asking for the following priority items: Pasta, Pasta Sauce, Tuna, Canned Chicken, Canned Beans

Spread the word: Encourage others to give and check on families who may be affected by the SNAP disruption and direct them to GraceWorks for assistance.

Since its founding in 1995, GraceWorks Ministries has provided wraparound support to local families in crisis, including food, clothing, housing assistance, and financial aid. In the last fiscal year, the organization served 13,517 unduplicated neighbors, guided by its mission: Neighbor serving Neighbor, by the power of God’s grace. Find out more about GraceWorks at https://www.graceworkstn.org/.

MORE NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email