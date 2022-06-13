GraceWorks’ Mobile Food Pantry Will be at Fairview Middle School This Weekend

GraceWorks Ministries Mobile Food Pantry takes place on Saturday, June 18th at Fairview Middle School (7200 Cumberland Dr, Fairview, TN 37062) from 8-10 am. Please use the King Rd entrance to join the line.

The GraceWorks Mobile Food Pantry ministry addresses food insecurity within the community by distributing fresh produce and pantry staples on a first-come, first-served basis.

Text “graceworks” to 64600 to receive notifications about upcoming Mobile Food Pantries.

Click HERE for information about volunteering at a Mobile Food Pantry and HERE for more information about upcoming Mobile Food Pantries.

